Protests and disruptions begin in Chicago before DNC officially starts

CHICAGO, Ill. — The heart of downtown Chicago experienced a large protest and at least one disruption to a Democratic National Convention event on Sunday, a day before the Democrats' political event of the year officially starts. While mostly peaceful, the protests gave the week an ominous start with Democrats worried about potential violence during the main protests.

The primary protest of the day was centered around reproductive issues and the Israel-Hamas war, with protesters stating their support for people in Gaza is intertwined with access to abortions.

"[We're] here to shout so, oh, so loudly, so clearly that Palestinian liberation is reproductive justice," the first speaker said to cheers.

Another speaker's message to Vice President Kamala Harris included that protesters' votes are not guaranteed because black men and women are still going to jail in high numbers.

'Shut down the DNC!'

"You're killing us. We're tired. We're tired of being killed. We're tired of going to jail. We're tired of our men and women going to jail. We're tired of the police killing. ... I hope that they are listening to us, and I hope they do something about it," she said.

The march itself was slow and largely peaceful. Hundreds of Chicago police officers walked alongside the protesters to ensure no violence took place. The peacefulness was put in jeopardy after a protester was accidentally knocked down by a police officer on a bicycle, who was trying to maneuver around the tightly packed road. Other marchers rushed to the scene and started to taunt the officers.

After a few tense minutes, the protesters started to move on, but not before promising the officers that this would be a "long week" for the Chicago police.

Chants shouted during the march included, "Shut down the DNC!" and "DNC go home! Or we’re gonna bring the war home!”

There are planned protests every day of the DNC. Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling has made it clear his department will not tolerate any violence: "We will not allow people to come here and destroy this city." The main march, called March on the DNC, is expected to draw tens of thousands of people, and it will be in the area around the United Center.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!