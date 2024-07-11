Protests at the RNC: What groups are planning to do in Milwaukee

While there will be a lot of eyes on the activities inside the Fiserv Forum when the Republican National Convention takes place next week, there will be some action outside the security zone as protesters are promising to march close to the event so Republicans can hear and see them.

Far-left groups protesting in the streets have been invigorated by the Israel-Hamas war that was started after the terrorist group launched a wide-scale attack in Israel. The additional prospect of former President Donald Trump formally becoming the Republican nominee for a third time is adding fuel to the fire for people to show up in Milwaukee.

'There will be no tolerance for anything in regards to destruction or violence.'

March on the RNC, an organization at the forefront for the multiple groups that will be protesting, laid out "points of unity" to "stop the Republican’s racist and reactionary agenda":

Fight the racist and reactionary agenda of the Republican Party.

Defend women's, LGBTQ, and reproductive rights.

Defend and expand immigrant rights.

Peace, justice, and equity for all.

Stand with Palestine.

The group's speakers and activists will likely also voice their opposition to Project 2025, an agenda put together by the Heritage Foundation for a second Trump term. The agenda has become a focus for Democrats who otherwise must face President Joe Biden's ailing health and questions about whether he'll remain the nominee.

Protesting groups have gone to court against the city of Milwaukee for the ability to get as close as possible to the RNC. Protesters, through the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin, tried to get their parade route to pass through the pedestrian security perimeter to be close to the Fiserv Forum. A federal judge ruled they can't march through the zone.

“We are disappointed by today’s ruling and the lack of an authorized parade route within sight and sound of the convention. We still believe that the City’s failure to act concerning our client’s permit application, its delay in establishing a protest zone and a parade route until weeks before the convention, and its decision to push protesters even further away from the convention site with the expansion of the credentialed zone chill freedom of expression and restrict the exercise of First Amendment rights," said Tim Muth, staff attorney for the ACLU of Wisconsin.

Père Marquette Park was originally not included in the pedestrian security zone, giving protesters a very close location for a staging area. After lobbying by the RNC, the park is now within the protected zone.

March on the RNC will instead be rallying across the river in nearby Red Arrow Park at 10:00 a.m. CST and march at 12:00 p.m. with a route that takes them right up against the security perimeter. Organizers are promising that the march will be peaceful.

"There will be no tolerance for anything in regards to destruction or violence," Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said, according to WISN. "There is a right to have the freedom to express yourself and as we are dealing with this, we'll see what actually will be done in regards to their route or with behaviors out there."

The final decision on the Milwaukee Police Department's use of force during the protests will be made by Norman.

