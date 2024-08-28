VIDEO: Jen Psaki's face drops as Don Lemon reports black voters don't know Kamala Harris and trust Trump on the economy

MSNBC host Jen Psaki's visage turned dour as Don Lemon reported what he found among voters and their response to Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.

The former White House press secretary asked Lemon about his trip to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, during which he interviewed many Americans about whom they support for president.

'Many people, even people of color and women [are] saying that they're going to support Donald Trump.'

"What are some of the things or trends that surprised you about some of those conversations?" she asked.

"Well, I don't know about surprising, but it was certainly eye-opening to hear so many people, even people of color and women, saying that they're going to support Donald Trump. I'm not quite sure the polls are accurate as it relates to the tightening of the polls and who's gonna support who," Lemon responded.

"There were a lot of black men, Jen, who said they were supporting Donald Trump simply because he gave them a stimulus check. He gave them $1,200 back when he was president. They did not somehow remember that the current president also gave them a stimulus check, except that his name wasn't on it," he continued.

Lemon said that he told black men "time after time" that the check came from a Democratic Congress and that Trump slowed the issuance of the checks in order to put his name on them.

"When they got the check, and his name was on it, they automatically thought that it came directly from Donald Trump, which I think is good marketing," said Lemon, who compared Trump's name on the checks to Trump putting his name on buildings.

'Many people did not know who she was.'

"What about Harris? Did they have anything to say about her?" Psaki asked hopefully.

"They did. Listen, it depends on where you are. We went to a number of different battleground states, in Pennsylvania, Ohio, we were in Michigan, Indiana, on our way obviously to Chicago, and it sort of depended on where you were," he replied.

"For the most part in Pittsburgh or at the Jersey Shore, in Atlantic City, in Ohio, especially, many people did not know who she was, right? They weren't familiar with her, so I think she has to reintroduce herself to the public.

"But for [Trump], I think that they thought he was better for the economy. And that again, he gave them, that he brought money into the community, or that he was on black people's side."

Lemon went on to say he wasn't surprised by what he heard, but he believed the information the black voters were giving him was "all false" and "they didn't understand the correct reasons why they might vote."

Lemon also claimed to have been the first person to publicly call Trump racist and said he still believes Trump is a racist.

"Is it surprising to me that so many African-Americans are supporting him? A bit. But I also think that people tend to romanticize the past, and even though by most metrics the economy is doing better and it's on fire, what people do is they vote with prices. They vote with their wallets."

Videos of the exchange were widely circulated online by many on the right.

