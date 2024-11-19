Jen Psaki calls issue of transgender athletes in school sports not even 'worthy of a debate'

Jen Psaki scolded Democrats who were shrinking away from pushing the transgender agenda after their party's astounding losses in the election and said one trans issue wasn't even "worthy of a debate."

The former White House press secretary made the comments in a monologue on her MSNBC show.

'If that were actually an issue with thousands of schools across the country, it would be worthy of a debate.'

"There's obviously a lot of soul-searching going on right now in the Democratic Party, and that's a good thing. But what I worry about is that in the course of all that soul-searching, some Democrats might reach the wrong sweeping conclusions," said Psaki. "And there are a lot of issues that fall into that bucket, but one in particular that stuck out to me is transgender rights."

She went on to make a case that Republicans misled voters to believe that the transgender movement has affected far more Americans than it has in reality. She used the example of Vice President Kamala Harris supporting taxpayer-funded transition surgery for prisoners and detainees that was used as a cudgel by Republicans in ads.

"If that sounds like a particularly obscure issue, it is, because it applies to a tiny group of people," Psaki said.

She then criticized fellow Democrat Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, who openly defied the transgender agenda and said it was fair for parents to worry about opening up girls' bathrooms to biological males.

"Look, reflection is good," Psaki continued, "but if that were actually an issue with thousands of schools across the country, it would be worthy of a debate. But there are just incredibly few samples of transgender girls playing in youth sports."

She added that people's concerns about transgender threats are "misguided" and "misinformed."

Moulton has said that the backlash he received proved his point that the transgender issue cannot even be debated among Democrats.

A short video of Psaki's comments went viral on social media, but the entire segment can be viewed on the MSNBC YouTube page.

