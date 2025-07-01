'It's beyond incompetence': Trump responds to Blaze reporter asking why Mayorkas and others have not been arrested

President Donald Trump responded at length to a challenge from Blaze News national correspondent Julio Rosas asking why former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and other Biden officials have not yet been arrested.

The president made the comments on Tuesday at a media briefing from Ochopee, Florida. Rosas said that the question was the number one inquiry made by many of the people responding to his video of Mayorkas.

'It's great to see that the border's secured, and it’s great to see the state-level cooperation, but I would ask you, why hasn't he been held accountable or anybody really been held accountable?'

In a confrontation in April, Rosas tried to make Mayorkas answer accusations that he had failed to shut down the border and intentionally allowed millions of illegal aliens into the country. Mayorkas refused to respond to the barrage of questions.

“A couple months ago, I ran into former DHS Secretary Mayorkas, and I asked him a couple questions about his disastrous handling of the border," Rosas explained to Trump.

"He didn’t like my questions. But the number one question that I heard from people in responding to my video is why was — why hasn't he been arrested yet?"

"You know, obviously, you guys are clearing up the mess, obviously, that was deliberately made for the past four years, and so people want accountability," Rosas continued. "It's great to see that the border's secured, and it’s great to see the state-level cooperation, but I would ask you, why hasn't he been held accountable or anybody really been held accountable?”

“Well, you know, the pardons are being given out to many people that should not have been given out to them," the president responded, "like the unselect committee of political thugs were given a pardon because they destroyed all the information from two years of hearings, and they should be arrested, not given pardons. Was he given a pardon, Mayorkas? Was he not? No?”

“I don’t believe so, sir," Rosas replied.

“Well, I’d take a look at that because what he did was — it’s beyond incompetence," the president responded.

"Something had to be done. Now, with that being said, he took orders from other people, and he was really doing the orders, and you could say he was very loyal to them because it must have been very hard for him to stand up and sit up and, you know, talk about what he allowed to happen to this country and be serious about it. So he was given orders," Trump continued.

He asked an aide to look into the matter.

"He was impeached? But yeah, it was just a fake impeachment," Trump added. "I think he was so bad. They were also bad. Look, it was the worst president in the history of our country. We've had some bad ones, but he was the worst president. But somebody told Mayorkas to do that, and he followed orders, but that doesn’t necessarily hold him harmless. So take a look at it."

He added: "Very good question, actually. Thank you!”

