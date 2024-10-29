Puerto Rican mayor defends Trump after roast comedian's joke at Madison Square Garden rally

Armin Mizani, the mayor of Keller, Texas, explained on X why the joke made by roast comedian Tony Hinchcliffe about Puerto Rico's trash problems will not sway him and many other Latinos from voting for former President Donald Trump.

Hinchcliffe's joke at the Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday resulted in intense backlash for him and Trump.

"As one of the few Mayors in this country who is actually Puerto Rican (born and raised), lets get real for a moment and let me offer an explanation as to why [Trump] and [Vance] are surging in the polls amongst Latinos and why they’ll continue to do so through election day," said Mizani, who lived on the island until he was 9 years old.

Harris' support among Latinos in Nevada and Arizona is small when compared to President Joe Biden's support.

"For Latinos, faith, family, and economic opportunity motivates us - not some bad joke by a comedian. America has had a first hand account of the two choices before us," Mizani explained. "Under the Biden and Harris administration, Americans have seen record inflation, an open southern border, increased crime, the weakening of the family structure, and the taking away of God from our daily lives."

Under Trump, Mizani continued, "Americans saw secured borders, economic prosperity, a respect for people of faith, and a respect for American values. This is why I, along with millions of Latinos, will help re-elect President Trump back into the White House."

Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R) likewise said a joke by an insult comic may not appeal to everyone, but the real issue is what has happened under the Biden-Harris administration.

"What isn’t a joke is how Kamala Harris destroyed our economy and allowed dangerous criminals to illegally enter our country and terrorize, rape and murder Americans," Rubio said. "And what isn’t a joke and truly outrageous is how 'journalists' are helping Kamala [Harris] with her dangerous campaign of hate by calling Trump the new Hitler and how MSNBC used old footage of Nazi rallies TO SMEAR TRUMP SUPPORTERS AS NAZIS!"

CNN reported Harris' support among Latinos in Nevada and Arizona is small when compared to President Joe Biden's support from that voting bloc in 2020. Harris is up 18 points with Latinos in Arizona, down from Biden's 24 points, and she is up only one point in Nevada, down from Biden's 26 points four years ago.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!