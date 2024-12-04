Quick-thinking robbery victim turns the tables on 2 gun-toting crooks — a male and female — behind Memphis hotel

A quick-thinking robbery victim turned the tables on a male and female who pulled guns on him early Friday morning behind a Memphis hotel.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 6:15 a.m. at the Classic Inn on American Way, WMC-TV reported, citing the Memphis Police Department.

Police found a male shot multiple times and a female shot in her upper arm, WMC said, adding that both were hospitalized — the male in critical condition and the female in non-critical condition.

The station said another call came in from behind the hotel on Fairbrook Avenue, where police met a man who told officers he was the one who fired at the male and female — but that they tried to rob him.

The man said he arrived at the hotel earlier that morning to meet with the female who eventually was shot and hospitalized, WMC said.

The man said the female — wrapped in a blanket — approached him and asked if he was armed, the station reported.

After he said he wasn't armed, she reportedly lured him to the back of the building and gave him the impression that they were going to her car, WMC noted.

But just as he noticed there was no vehicle, the female pulled a gun on him, demanding that he turn over his property, the station said, adding that he said a male then appeared, also pointing a gun at him.

The victim said he complied and threw his wallet on the ground, WMC reported.

Script suddenly is flipped

But when the gun-toting male and female turned around at the sound of a loud noise in the distance, the victim grabbed the female’s gun, after which her accomplice opened fire at the victim, the station said.

But her accomplice missed, and the victim returned fire, hitting both of them, WMC reported.

The victim took off running but wasn't physically injured, WREG-TV reported, adding that a police report indicated one of the suspects was connected to another report police already had taken.

According to WMC, police said all three individuals were detained.

Gene Perry was charged with aggravated robbery and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, WREG said, adding that he was being held on a $360,000 bond.

Gene Perry Image source: Shelby County (Tenn.) Sheriff's Office

Alexius Deberry was charged with aggravated robbery, and she was being held on a $100,000 bond, WREG said, adding that her mug shot was not available.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH, WHBQ-TV reported.

