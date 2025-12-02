Indiana GOP reveals redistricting map that may flip seats in the House

Republicans in Indiana have developed a redistricting map that could lead to two more seats for their party in the U.S. House if they are able to pass it into law.

President Donald Trump has called on state Republicans to redistrict congressional maps in order to strengthen the party's position ahead of the midterm elections in 2026. If passed, the proposed map could mean Indiana has nine Republican representatives in Congress and zero Democrats, instead of the current seven Republicans and two Democrats.

'They could be depriving Republicans of a Majority in the House, A VERY BIG DEAL!'

One of the Democrats who might be redistricted out of power called the map "ridiculous" in a statement on social media.

"Hoosier values matter more than DC threats and bullying. Splicing [sic] our state’s largest city — and its biggest economic driver — into four parts is ridiculous," wrote Rep. Andre Carson. "It’s clear these orders are coming from Washington, and they clearly don’t know the first thing about our community. Hoosiers have made their voices heard and won’t stand for it."

Another Democrat facing redistricting spoke out against the proposal in November.

"You will accelerate extremism," said Rep. Frank Mrvan. "You will accelerate the mindset of people who are safe within that party who will get primaried by the far right or the far left, and you will have the most extreme, divided nation you could possibly have."

One stumbling block on the road to redistricting is the state's Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, a Republican who is against the proposal.

Bray and another Republican opposed to redistricting were lambasted by Trump in a post on social media in November.

"The Democrats have done redistricting for years, often illegally, and all other appropriate Republican States have done it. Because of these two politically correct type 'gentlemen,' and a few others, they could be depriving Republicans of a Majority in the House, A VERY BIG DEAL!" he wrote.

RELATED: Obama defends Newsom's redistricting scheme to counteract 'gerrymandering' by Texas GOP

Another Indiana state representative argued that the map was necessary to counterbalance Democrat actions in other states.

"I’ll 100% be voting for this. Blue states are redrawing their maps to crush Republicans. Why should we play by different rules and protect radicals like Andre Carson?" wrote Republican state Rep. Andrew Ireland.

"9-0 or bust," he concluded.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!