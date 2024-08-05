Rep. Jordan investigates Judge Merchan's daughter over 'conflicts of interest' regarding work for Trump's political rivals

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) recently launched an investigation into Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan's daughter, Loren, over potential "conflicts of interest" regarding her work for former President Donald Trump's political adversaries, Fox News Digital reported.



Loren Merchan works for Authentic Campaigns Inc., a progressive political consulting firm that raised at least $93 million in campaign donations for two of its Democratic clients. The funds were raised in part by using solicitation emails that mentioned Trump's New York criminal trial.

'Could profit considerably from President Trump's prosecution.'

Despite his daughter's profession prompting concerns of conflict of interest, Juan Merchan has rejected calls from Trump's legal team to recuse himself from presiding over the case.

In May, a jury found Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The New York case is one of the four indictments lodged against the former president.

Jordan wrote to Loren Merchan in a Thursday letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, requesting information as part of the committee's "oversight of politically motivated prosecutions."

"Experts have raised substantial concerns with Judge Merchan, your father, refusing to recuse himself from President Trump's case despite your work on behalf of President Trump's political adversaries and the financial benefit that your firm, Authentic Campaigns Inc., could receive from the prosecution and conviction," Jordan told Loren Merchan.

Jordan noted that she was previously "closely involved in presidential campaigns for both President Biden and Vice President Harris."

"At a minimum, there is a perception that you and Authentic Campaigns could profit considerably from President Trump's prosecution in a forum overseen by your father," he added.

Jordan requested that Loren Merchan turn over "all contracts and invoices" and "all documents and communications" related to her company's campaign work for Biden, Harris, and the Democratic National Committee, beginning in 2023. She must also provide all information regarding political campaigns referencing the New York criminal case against Trump. Lastly, Jordan demanded all communications between the consulting firm and Judge Merchan or any of his staff regarding the trial.

Loren Merchan is expected to turn over the requested information by August 8.

During the trial, Judge Merchan placed a restrictive gag order against Trump that prohibited him from speaking about any staff or their family members, which extended to Loren Merchan. The judge has since partially lifted the order, but Trump is still barred from making public remarks about Loren Merchan despite a verdict already being reached in the case.

