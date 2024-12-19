Reporter spoils NY Gov. Hochul's 'making subway safer' briefing with damning stats

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) held a briefing Wednesday about state and local efforts to increase safety within the New York City subway system. Although Hochul did her apparent best to put a positive spin on the state of play, a reporter took some of the wind out of her sails with unfavorable facts.

Hochul noted that in March, she and NYC Mayor Eric Adams promised to make the city's subways safer. In hopes of curbing crime, the governor deployed 250 members from the New York State Police and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department to help with "enhanced" baggage checks at heavily trafficked areas and 750 members of the New York National Guard to supplement such efforts.

The previous month, Adams ordered an additional 1,000 officers to join the law enforcement presence in the subway following a 45% spike in major crimes in January as compared with the same time last year — a year that reportedly saw 570 reports of felony assault on trains or in stations, the highest number in over 20 years.

Extra to increased manpower, Hochul announced that the MTA would accelerate the installation of security cameras inside trains and train stations to aid law enforcement in apprehending criminals transiting the system. The New York City subway reportedly now has cameras on every subway car.

'Murders are up 200%.'

The governor's office noted Wednesday, just hours after a maniac reportedly stabbed a straphanger aboard a Brooklyn train, that Hochul's safety plan "has laid a strong foundation for enhancing the safety and protection of transit workers across New York City."

"A lot of people didn't think we'd make a difference," Hochul told reporters. "Thanks to our five-point plan to improve public safety, subway safety, subway crime is down 10% just since last March. In only two years since the year 1970 have we had fewer subway crimes than we had this past year."

The presence of additional law enforcement officials and members of the National Guard appears to have made some difference. After all, the New York Police Department observed a 15.8% reduction in overall crime last month and a year-to-date decrease in crime of 6.3%.

"This crime reduction directly reflects the relentless effort and dedication of our hardworking women and men in uniform, and I look forward to further successes across all crime categories," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a Dec. 3 statement.

While similarly optimistic, Hochul noted Wednesday, "You'll never hear me say, 'Mission accomplished.' We'll never declare victory because if there's a single crime on the subway or anywhere, it's a crime too many."

During the subsequent question period, WABC-TV's N.J. Burkett noted, "You can say a lot of things with statistics, and I see the percentage that crime is down 42% since 2021. But if you look back to pre-pandemic — and I know you like to say that overall, crime is down 12% since the pandemic — but murders are up 200%, felony assault is up 55%, and burglary is up 140%."

"So are you saying that this is progress?" asked Burkett, clarifying he was referring to crime in the transit system.

Hochul punted the question, leaving MTA chairman Janno Lieber struggling to provide a satisfactory answer.

"The numbers that we're talking about in the individual categories of crime are, you know, small or ... you know, very, very, very low double digits, so they do move around," said Lieber. "We're not saying there's — there's nothing you heard from me or the governor, not just today but ever, that suggests that we think that crime is not a problem. What you did hear is significant indicators of progress, which is overall crime, way down, and we're seeing passenger comfort levels as reflected in surging ridership way up."

Hochul indicated that during the Christmas season, an additional 250 National Guard members will patrol the subway, deterring crime and generating a sense of security.

The governor's office noted in a statement, "The MTA Police Department, New York Police Department (NYPD) and the National Guard will work together to monitor the city's busiest stations and prevent security threats within the subways. Protecting the subway system and its passengers is the only way to keep New York moving."

