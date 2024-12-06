House Republicans defeat Democratic resolution to release Gaetz report

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives shot down a resolution supported by Democrats to release a congressional report about accusations made against Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

206 members were against the resolution while 198 voted for the release of the report. One Republican voted for the release, Rep. Tom McClintock of California.

'That would open up Pandora's box and I don't think that's a healthy thing for the institution.'

The report by the House Ethics Committee details accusations that Gaetz had sex with a minor and participated in illicit drug use. He has denied the allegations, and a federal investigation into the claims did not result in any charges against him.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana previously said he opposed the release of the report.

"I do not believe that that is an appropriate thing," he said. "It doesn't follow our rules and traditions and there is a reason for that. That would open up Pandora's box and I don't think that's a healthy thing for the institution."

Democratic Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois lambasted Republicans for defeating his resolution.

“Today, the majority of the House of Representatives took the easy way out,” he said. “They could have ensured a vote on whether or not former Members should be held accountable when they face serious and credible allegations of sexual misconduct, including having sex with minors. Instead, the House voted to sweep these allegations under the rug and set an unfortunate precedent that, if you are ever facing scrutiny, resigning from Congress can make your problems go away."

President-elect Donald Trump surprised many when he announced Gaetz as his pick for the U.S. Attorney's Office. Even some Republicans publicly decried the nomination and vowed that Gaetz would never be confirmed as the highest law enforcement official of the U.S.

Gaetz eventually withdrew his nomination and thanked Trump for the nomination.

"While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the crucial work of the Trump/Vance Transition," Gaetz said at the time. "There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General."

Gaetz had resigned from his seat following the nomination and left the office open. Trump went on to nominate Pam Bondi, a former Florida attorney general, to the office. Many opined that Bondi would pass Senate confirmation far easier than Gaetz would have.

