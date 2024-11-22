Trump announces Pam Bondi for attorney general after Gaetz withdrawal

President-elect Donald Trump wasted no time in nominating another candidate for U.S. attorney general in his administration after Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida withdrew his bid.

Trump announced his pick on social media on Thursday evening.

'For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans - Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again.'

"I am proud to announce former Attorney General of the Great State of Florida, Pam Bondi, as our next Attorney General of the United States," he wrote.

"Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families," he added. "Then, as Florida’s first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl Overdose Deaths, which have destroyed many families across our Country."

Bondi would need to be confirmed by the Senate.

The pick was praised by many on the right, and on MSNBC liberal commentators reliably melted down over the decision.

"She is a dangerous and effective pick, and that's frankly worse than what what we would have got with Matt Gaetz, even with the deplorable moral background that he has," said Jason Johnson.

Trump went on to say she would stop the weaponization of the DOJ against Republicans.

"I have known Pam for many years," he concluded. "She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!"

