Rescued female charged with stabbing to death 29-year-old paramedic; attack took place in ambulance, officials say

A female has been charged with stabbing to death a 29-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter-paramedic; the attack took place in an ambulance during a trip to a hospital early Sunday morning, city officials told KMBC-TV.

Graham Hoffman was critically injured around 1 a.m. while taking a patient to Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road, the station said.

'She stabbed me in the heart.'

Shanetta Bossell faces several charges, including first-degree murder and armed criminal action, KMBC reported, adding that the Clay County Prosecutor's Office requested a $1 million bond. Bossell remains in police custody, the station said.

What happened?

Kansas City police officers found Bossell, 39, on the side of a road with a severe cut on her finger and called for an ambulance, KSHB-TV reported, citing a probable cause statement.

Officers said they offered to take her home in their vehicle, KSHB reported, but Bossell soon agreed to go to a hospital in the ambulance.

During the ambulance ride, police saw the ambulance's emergency lights activate as its driver pulled over on the side of the road, KSHB said.

Hoffman’s partner, the ambulance driver, said in an interview he heard Hoffman yell for Bossell to sit back down — and then he heard Hoffman call for help because she had a knife, KSHB said.

The ambulance driver said Hoffman told him, "She stabbed me in the heart," KSHB reported.

The driver tried to help Hoffman while officers worked to detain Bossell, KSHB said, adding that Hoffman died from his injuries at a nearby hospital later Sunday afternoon.

Hoffman had served with the Kansas City Fire Department since 2022, KMBC said, adding that Kansas City Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said Hoffman was working overtime when he was stabbed.

"He was a young firefighter-paramedic," Hopkins told KMBC. "Speaking with a lot of his classmates and folks that work with him today, he was very vibrant. Loved to travel, and he loved serving his community."

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the city and its departments will "figure out a way to make sure this doesn't happen again," KMBC reported.

"We will do all we can to ensure that Graham's family not only receives justice, but that all understand that our first responders, our paramedics, our police officers, our nurses, our physicians, everyone who gives care in our community can be safe," Lucas added, according to KMBC.

Suspect's reported violent encounter just last week

Authorities said Bossell on Wednesday bit a Platte City officer, KSHB-TV reported.

The Platte City officer — who was still in uniform — saw Bossell trying to get into his personal vehicle, KSHB said.

The officer told Bossell to stop but stated she started walking toward his front door, KSHB added. The Platte City officer lives in Kansas City, KSHB said. Platte City is about a half-hour northwest of Kansas City.

The officer grabbed Bossell by the arm and tried to detain her, KSHB said, adding that Bossell tried to grab the knife in the officer’s vest multiple times.

While the officer tried to radio for help, Bossell bit the officer's arm and would not let go, KSHB said.

Prosecutors charged Bossell with second-degree assault of a police officer and resisting arrest, both felonies, KSHB reported, adding that Bossell posted bond Friday.

"Due to the violent nature of the incident, Bossell should be considered a danger to the public," the last line of the probable cause statement for Wednesday's incident reads, KMBC said.

You can view video reports here and here.

