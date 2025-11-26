Revamped National Parks program prioritizes Americans and ensures foreigners 'contribute their fair share'

In an effort to continue putting Americans first, the Trump administration is revamping National Park access next year.

On Tuesday, Department of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum appeared in a video announcement to explain the changes.

Nonresidents will pay more than triple that price for the same access.

"We’re making it easier & more affordable for Americans to experience the beauty & freedom of our public lands!" Burgum said in the post.

The new program, which includes a digital format for passes and expanded motorcycle access, sends a clear message to patriots and foreigners alike.

U.S. residents will be able to get an annual pass for $80. Nonresidents will pay more than triple that price for the same access.

Secretary Burgum said the premium for foreigners "ensures they contribute their fair share to help preserve and maintain these treasured places."

Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images

“President Trump’s leadership always puts American families first,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park system, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations.”

The Department of the Interior also highlighted eight resident-only fee-free days in a press release. These include Independence Day, Constitution Day, and Veterans Day, to name a few.

The Department is also releasing several commemorative parks passes, according to Burgum's announcement on X. Two of the four passes in the video feature President Donald Trump.

