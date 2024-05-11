Kennedy changes stance on abortion, says when 'the baby is viable outside the womb, it should have rights'

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who indicated during an appearance on "The Sage Steele Show" that he supported allowing women to decide whether to have an abortion at any point during a pregnancy, has changed his position, announcing that he would now "allow" for abortion restrictions during the "the final months of pregnancy."

Kennedy told Steele that he believed the matter should be up to women and the government should not be involved.

"I've learned that my assumption was wrong."

"Even if it's full-term?" Steele asked.

"Even if it's full-term," Kennedy replied.

But now, Kennedy is changing his tune, indicating he "would allow" for some abortion restrictions.

"I support the emerging consensus that abortion should be unrestricted up until a certain point. I believe that point should be when the baby is viable outside the womb. Therefore I would allow appropriate restrictions on abortion in the final months of pregnancy, just as Roe v. Wade did," he wrote in a post on X.

"What if the baby has some fatal condition that ensures it will survive just hours or days after birth in intense suffering? Can we, should we, legislate such painful decisions and take them away from the mother? Is a bureaucrat or judge better equipped than the baby’s own mother to decide? Cases like this are why I am leery of inserting the government into abortion. I had been assuming that virtually all late-term abortions were such cases, but I've learned that my assumption was wrong," he wrote.

"Sometimes, women abort healthy, viable late-term fetuses. These cases of purely 'elective' late-term abortion are very upsetting. Once the baby is viable outside the womb, it should have rights and it deserves society’s protection," he stated.

