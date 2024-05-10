'Even if it's full-term': RFK Jr. says abortion should be the woman's choice throughout pregnancy

During an appearance on the "Sage Steele Podcast," independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. indicated that he believes women should have the option to get an abortion at any point during a pregnancy.

Kennedy characterized abortion as a "tragedy," adding that "many of them leave permanent trauma on the woman."

"Even if it's full-term."

He advocated for doing "everything we can" to ensure that women who want to have their baby do not have to be afraid of the being unable to afford the child. Kennedy's campaign site has a policy plan that would involve government paying for child care costs, including by offering payments to parents who choose to stay at home to care for their children.

"The centerpiece of More Choices, More Life is a massive subsidized daycare initiative. We will safeguard women’s reproductive rights while redirecting the funds being spent on the war in Ukraine to subsidize community- and home-based daycares, along with stay-at-home parents," the website states. "These payments will not be available to corporate daycare chains or the hedge funds that own them. They will fund only single-location small businesses — as well as parents who decide to stay home with their children."

Kennedy told Steele that he doesn't think any women set out with the intent to wait until they're eight months pregnant and then get an abortion.

While he described the idea that "the state has a interest in protecting a fully formed fetus" as a "very convincing" and "compelling argument," he said that he does not trust the government and believes the pregnant woman should be trusted.

Kennedy said in his view, the issue should be up to the woman and government should not be involved.

"Even if it's full-term?" Steele asked.

"Even if it's full-term," Kennedy replied.

Kennedy claimed that there "are always ... extenuating circumstances that would make a mother make that kind of choice, a terrible, terrible choice ... you can't overstate how bad that is."

