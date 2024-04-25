RFK Jr. says he's not Biden's 'real problem'

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has suggested that the high prices of staples such as gas and food are the "real problem" for President Joe Biden as he seeks re-election.

"The DNC is treating me as if I am President Biden's big challenge. But his real problem is not me, his real problem is $4 milk, $4 gas, $6 loaf of bread and the fact that this generation of American kids are never going to own their own home. We are the only campaign talking about how to make life affordable, to rebuild our industrial base and to get this generation into homes so that we can preserve America as an ownership society instead of a feudal corporate kleptocracy," Kennedy tweeted.

Kennedy switched to an independent bid last year after initially pursuing the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden, the oldest president in American history, would be 86 by the end of a second term in office if re-elected.

"It's less about Biden's age and more about his public gaffes and his unwillingness to publicly debate and have unscripted conversations with voters. Even his scripted interviews are scary for people to watch," Kennedy said in a tweet. "Do you honestly feel good about President Biden’s ability to answer the phone at 3am and make a judgment call about, say, a matter of national security?"

BlazeTV host Glenn Beck interviewed Kennedy earlier this month:

