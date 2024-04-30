RFK Jr. fires back at Trump and calls for 'mano-a-mano' debate

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired back after former President Donald Trump targeted him in social media posts.

In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump described Kennedy as "a Radical Left Liberal who's been put in place in order to help Crooked Joe Biden." Trump also called Kennedy "totally Anti-Gun, an Extreme Environmentalist who makes the Green New Scammers look Conservative, a Big Time Taxer and Open Border Advocate, and Anti-Military/Vet."

Last year, Kennedy announced a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, but then later, he pivoted to an independent White House bid.

In another post, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee declared, "I'd even take Biden over Junior', because our Country would last a year or two longer prior to collapse - But it would be dead either way. His Views on Vaccines are FAKE, as is everything else about his Candidacy."

In responding to Trump, Kennedy called for him to do a debate.

"President Trump's rant against me is a barely coherent barrage of wild and inaccurate claims that should best be resolved in the American tradition of presidential debate," Kennedy said in a Saturday post on X. "Instead of lobbing poisonous bombs from the safety of his bunker, let’s hear President Trump defend his record to me mano-a-mano by respectful, congenial debate."

"To preview my arguments, I will show how President Trump betrayed the hopes of his most sincere followers. He promised to end the Ukraine war and then colluded with Speaker Johnson and President Biden to fund it. He let Big Pharma and his corrupt bureaucrats run roughshod over him as President. He promised to cut the deficit and ran up the biggest debt in history. He promised to run the government like a business and then closed down our businesses. He promised to drain the swamp and then filled his administration with swamp creatures. He promised to protect our rights and then torpedoed the Constitution," Kennedy asserted.

Trump, who did not participate in any the Republican presidential primary debates last year, has expressed interest in debating President Joe Biden.

"Dear Joe, now that you've committed to Debate," Trump declared in a post on Truth Social, "let's set it up right now. I'm ready to go anywhere that you are."

