Mark Levin exposes the ugly truth behind 'pro-Palestinian' protests

The left’s latest lie is among their worst — that is, that violent, hateful mobs are simply “pro-Palestinian protesters.”

“It’s not a pro-Palestinian movement. It’s a pro-terrorism movement. Whether they call themselves Palestinians or Hamas or Islamic Jihad or the Muslim Brotherhood or Qatar or whatever they call themselves,” BlazeTV host Mark Levin says on “LevinTV,” “it is a mission.”

And while there are leftists claiming that the right is attempting to stop pro-Palestinian protesters from exercising their right to free speech, Levin says that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Nobody is stopping pro-Palestinian protesters from protesting. What people are objecting to is the bullhorns, the spitting, the physical violence preventing other people from speaking, preventing students from going to class, preventing certain faculty from teaching their class, intimidation, threats, and violence,” Levin explains.

“If you want to go on the corner and scream at the top of your lungs that you love Palestine and the Palestinians,” he continues, “you’re free to do it, and nobody’s going to stop you. They’ll look at you stupid because you are stupid. But you’re free to be stupid.”

The left has also claimed that you’re not allowed to criticize Israel in America, which is, of course, not true.

“Yeah, there’s no criticizing Israel in this country,” Levin mocks. “No, no, never happens. There’s no criticizing America in this country. No, no, it never happens.”

Levin notes that these detractors intentionally blur the lines between “peaceful speech” and “intimidation; violence; not protests, riotous protests; the destruction of private property; the prevention of students from going to class, some of them running for their lives.”

