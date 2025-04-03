RFK Jr. tells Blaze Media he's creating a new food pyramid and will improve school food standards

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Blaze Media that his office is working on a new food pyramid of nutritional recommendations and changing standards in school food preparation.

Kennedy was being interviewed by BlazeTV host Sara Gonzalez of "Sara Gonzales Unfiltered" when he said that the Biden administration had implemented unworkable nutrition standards that he was working to update.

'We want a three-page document that essentially says you should be eating whole foods.'

"We're doing that right now," said Kennedy. "When we came in, the Biden administration had created new nutrition guidelines, but they were unworkable, and they were supposed go into effect Jan. 20. I asked President Trump to give us permission to kick the ball down to March."

Kennedy has been known for criticizing food production and advocating for a return to whole foods rather than mass-produced food that is less healthy.

"The document that we got from the Biden administration was 453 pages long. Oh, it's completely useless to a mother or to a school. And what I said is, 'We want a three-page document that essentially says you should be eating whole foods,'" Kennedy continued.

"And give the schools the option of getting those whole foods locally. So that you're not dictating exactly what the diet is, but you're dictating broad categories and saying these are the kinds of things — we don't want a lot of plastic packaging, we want hot foods that are hopefully made on site," he added.

"We should have nutritionists in every school in this country like they do in Japan and in other nations that are supervising the food production and the nutrition of those kids and have much healthier kids," he concluded. "We need to make this investment in our children."

Kennedy had previously told Gonzales that he was working on cutting down the waste in the department in order to make it far more lean and efficient.

Here's the video of Kennedy's comments:

RFK JR CONFIRMS HHS IS LOOKING AT A NEW FOOD PYRAMID



"The document that we got from the Biden administration was 453 pages long, so it's completely useless to a mother or to a school. We want a 3 page document to give the schools an option to get foods locally." pic.twitter.com/4hSV1PoVKr

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 3, 2025