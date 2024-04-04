Alex Wong/Getty Images
Senate Democrat pressures Sotomayor to retire from Supreme Court: 'Graveyards are full of indispensable people'
April 04, 2024
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is publicly pressuring Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to consider retirement.
Despite the fact that Sotomayor, 69, has shown no interest in retirement, far-left Democrats have increasingly called on her to step down. They want Sotomayor to exit the court while President Joe Biden still has the opportunity to name her replacement, remembering that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg chose not to retire. Ginsburg's decision meant that Donald Trump named Amy Coney Barrett as her replacement when she passed away suddenly in September 2020.
Ultimately, progressives fear history could repeat itself, and, according to Blumenthal, there is a "lesson" to be learned.
"I'm very respectful of Justice Sotomayor. I have great admiration for her," Blumenthal told NBC News. "But I think she really has to weigh the competing factors."
"We should learn a lesson. And it's not like there's any mystery here about what the lesson should be," he continued. "The old saying — graveyards are full of indispensable people, ourselves in this body included."
Blumenthal, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, added that "justices have to make their personal decisions about their health and their level of energy." But he warned they should also "keep in mind the larger national and public interest in making sure that the court looks and thinks like America."
NBC News claimed these comments show that "Democratic senators are not joining calls" for Sotomayor to retire.
And while the news outlet included remarks from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) testifying to that fact, the meaning of Blumenthal's comments are not subtle.
It's clear, in fact: Blumenthal thinks Sotomayor should retire now but doesn't want to say it outright.
Look no further than Blumenthal, in the very same story, attempting to sell the glamorous life of a retired Supreme Court justice.
"Life is pretty good for a retired justice," he told NBC News. "They continue to sit on cases, they get paid on par with what they've received before. She's a highly respected intellect and figure with a great record of accomplishments. So, she would have a lot of opportunities for continued public service."
The White House, meanwhile, is not joining the far-left push to get Sotomayor to retire.
"It's a personal decision," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.
