Texas homeowner creeped out at doorbell video showing man in red goat mask bearing apocalyptic bible message

A stranger terrified a Texas homeowner by ringing their doorbell while wearing a creepy mask and bearing a message from scripture.

The homeowner spoke to KTVT-TV about the incident but did not want to be identified because she was so frightened by the video from Saturday.

The woman said she had gone out to dinner with her husband and they were returning home when she got a notice at about 8 p.m. from their Ring doorbell camera. It indicated that someone was outside of their home near West Hebron Parkway in Carrollton.

When she looked at the video, she saw a man in a bizarre red goat mask carrying a sign with a biblical scripture verse scrawled on it. He had walked to the front door by walking through a side yard.

"And the person popped up on the video with that goat mask on and they were approaching my door," she said.

The masked man pretended to knock on the door and then held up the sign to the camera. It read, "Revelation 20:1-25."

"It's about the end of times," she said. "It's about judgment day. I freaked out. I mean I was ... I couldn't even think of anything."

She said she called the Carrollton police, but the man had fled by the time officers arrived. They investigated but decided that no crime had been committed.

"I'm scared," she said. "I'm scared to leave the house. I'm scared to be at the house."

Police said they were monitoring the situation.

One neighbor told KTVT that the incident was frightening.

"It's really scary," said Gloria Johns. "I'm not aware of anything like this ever happening and I hope they catch him."

Online users commented that the prank was a good way to get shot in Texas.

The bizarre surveillance video can be viewed on the news report from KTVT on YouTube.

