Rioting erupts outside UK mosque after police rule out terrorism in horrendous, lethal knife attack on girls at dance class

Dozens of outraged protesters rioted outside of a mosque at a seaside city after U.K. police said there was so far no evidence of terrorism in a horrific knife attack on young girls attending a dance class.

Witnesses said that children were running out of the dance studio covered in blood during the attack by a 17-year-old male who was wearing a hood. Two children were initially declared dead while a third died a day later. About a dozen were injured.

'He was a good child, a normal child, who had lots of energy.'

Police apprehended the suspected attacker but have said there is no evidence yet that he was motivated by terrorism. Authorities and media reports said the teenager was born in Cardiff to Rwandan immigrants. Investigators are reviewing content from the suspect's devices to try to understand his motivation.

Some accused authorities of trying to cover up the attacker's identity and motivation before a large crowd assembled outside of a mosque in town.

Police tried to control the crowd, but they torched a police vehicle and threw objects at the officers, one of who suffered a broken nose.

“It is sickening to see this happening within a community that has been devastated by the tragic loss of three young lives," said Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss in a statement. “Yesterday, our officers and other members of the emergency services were faced with one of the most difficult situations they will ever face. Tonight, they find themselves being attacked as they endeavor to prevent disorder.

Neighbors who were familiar with the suspect's family described them as "nice" and said they were shocked about the attack.

A 79-year-old man named Chico Mbakwe who trained the suspect in karate as a child remembered him as normal in comments to the Guardian.

“He was a good child, a normal child, who had lots of energy," said Mbakwe. “I remember him because he continued to train with us for around three months after his father left for another dojo I own.”

He went on to say he was worried about his grandchildren over the recent rise in knife crime.

“The dad was just a pleasant, normal guy, and the son was just a normal five-year-old," he added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!