2 children dead after mass stabbing attack by 'hooded' teenager at Taylor Swift-themed dance class, UK police say

U.K. police said two children were killed and others were wounded in a mass stabbing attack Monday at a children's dance class with a Taylor Swift theme.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said police were alerted to "multiple stabbings" at the Hart Space Studios in Southport around 11:50 a.m. local time.

'They were in white, but covered in red, covered in blood.'

According to the Mirror, 11 victims were wounded in the stabbing, including eight who are in critical condition. The Telegraph reported that nine were wounded, six of whom who are in critical condition, and that two of the critically wounded are adults.

Kennedy said the children were at a Swift-themed dance event when a 17-year-old entered the studio and started stabbing people. The teenager reportedly was wearing a "hood" during the incident.

Witnesses said they saw children covered in blood running into the street; another witness compared the scene to a horror movie.

Police arrested a suspect said to be originally from Cardiff and charged him with murder and attempted murder.

Kennedy called it a “horrendous and ferocious" attack during the media briefing.

Local resident Ryan Carney described to the Telegraph what his mother saw.

“She went out to see what was going on, because she could hear screaming and crying, so she goes out. All she said was she saw members of, I don’t know, either police or ambulance, carrying out a few bodies of girls," Carney told the outlet.



“They were in white, but covered in red, covered in blood. She said she could see the stab wounds in the backs of the children. That’s what she saw," he added.

Another witness told the Telegraph that a mother at the scene said her 10-year-old daughter had been stabbed.

A business owner in the area said it looked like a horror movie.

“It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport," he added.

“Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport. My thoughts are with all those affected," a statement from Prime Minister Keir Starmer read. “I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I am being kept updated as the situation develops.”

Southport is a seaside town of about 94,000 residents in Merseyside, a county in northwestern England.

This is a developing story; updates will be added.

