Road-raging male blocks driver who's with pregnant girlfriend; charges at driver on foot, cops say — but driver has a gun

Houston police said a male in his 40s was aggressively driving a truck and swerving in and out of traffic on Interstate 610 around 9:30 p.m. Friday, KHOU-TV reported.

Police told the station the aggressive truck driver at some point targeted a car driven by a 20-year-old man whose pregnant girlfriend was a passenger.

The 20-year-old driver used to be a security guard, had handcuffs on him, detained the truck driver, and called police, authorities told KHOU.

Police told KHOU the truck driver started to "brake-check" the car and was being "extremely reckless." With that, the 20-year-old exited the interstate at McCarty Street to get away from the truck driver, but the truck driver followed him, the station said.

Police told KHOU the truck driver pulled up next to the 20-year-old's car at red light on McCarty Street and started yelling, indicating that he wanted to hurt the 20-year-old and his girlfriend.

Police added to the station that the 20-year-old motorist again tried to get away from the aggressive truck driver — but the truck driver actually drove into oncoming traffic lanes to swerve in front of 20-year-old and block him.

Police told KHOU the truck driver then got out and ran toward the 20-year-old driver's car with his hands near his pocket. Police told the station the 20-year-old driver feared for his life and opened fire through the front windshield and through the side of the car, hitting the aggressive truck driver in the torso, arm, and leg.

Police told the station the 20-year-old was fully cooperating with investigators. The alleged aggressive truck driver was taken to a hospital, where he's expected to survive, KHOU noted.

"He's our victim, but again, more of a suspect, really," Lt. R. Willkens told the station. "Kind of a self-defense thing."

Police told KHOU no charges have been filed against the 20-year-old — and that he and his pregnant passenger were not hurt in the incident.

The station said it's unclear whether the truck driver will face charges.

