Woman sentenced to life in prison for 'abhorrent' abuse of infant

A woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of one charge of gross sexual imposition and one charge of rape in relation to the abuse of an infant.

Kristina Jacobson, 39, of Akron heard the sentence in court on Thursday.

In November, 45-year-old Scott R. Jacobson, who was described as the woman's co-defendant, had also been sentenced to life in prison after admitting to raping two children in his care. He also admitted to possessing child pornography, according to the Summit County Prosecutor's office.

Kristina Jacobson had pleaded not guilty and had been placed on house arrest in July.

The indictment said that the sexual abuse had been committed between Dec. 2011 and Dec. 2015, as well as the period between April 2024 and May 2024. The victims were under 13 years of age.

Summit County Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich released a statement about the sentencing.

“Kristina Jacobson abused an innocent child’s vulnerability and inability to defend or advocate for herself," the statement reads. "There is simply no excuse for this abhorrent crime, and I’m grateful my assistant prosecutors and the court have made that clear."

Prosecutors did not indicate if the children were related to the two convicts.

Kristina Jacobson had also been convicted of two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

They were both designated as Tier III sex offenders, the highest level of sex offender.

