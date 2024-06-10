Rob Schneider removed from charity event for 'offensive' jokes about trans people that allegedly made audience members cry

Comedian Rob Schneider was reportedly removed from the stage of a fundraising event for a charity after he made jokes about vaccines and transgender people, which offended audience members.

Schneider was allegedly asked to end his set early during an event for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation in Saskatchewan, Canada, at a Four Seasons hotel.

The comic's jokes and commentary apparently offended several audience members, with one person in attendance claiming that Schneider's words even made some audience members cry.

"I really felt strongly after seeing many people ... some were in tears, some were incredibly upset, people were leaving the room, that I just said to myself [that] I can't sit by and do nothing," said attendee Tynan Allan. Schneider was saying things that were "very anti-vaccinations" and "very against trans folks," Allan told CBC News, Canada's state broadcaster.

Described by the outlet as a "diversity expert," Allan also claimed he heard "misogynistic things" before he decided to complain to event organizers.

"I went up and and asked to speak to the organizers of the event, at first they were incredibly dejective [sic] and sort of saying 'well, we're not going to do anything and we hired this guy and lots of people are laughing, so why would we shut him down?'"

Allan said he complained to organizers that Schneider's content was "completely inappropriate and offensive and really filled with hatred."

"We have to recognize what [Pride] day means to people, especially in a hospital setting where people go through gender-affirming care and reproductive care and fertility treatments," Allan continued. Eventually, the foundation acquiesced and asked Schneider to leave the stage, with the activist alleging that security was "waiting to escort him out."

The foundation later released statements on Schneider's appearance, apologizing and saying that organizers did not agree with the comedian's statements.

"While we recognize that in a free and democratic society individuals are entitled to their views and opinions and that comedy is intended to be edgy, the content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider's set do not align with the values of our Foundation and team," the foundation said in a statement, according to Global News.



"We do not condone, accept, endorse or share Mr. Schneider's positions, as expressed during his comedy set and acknowledge that in this instance the performance did not meet the expectations of our audience and our team," the group continued. "An unconditional apology was offered right after to our guests and our community. We reiterate this sincere and unconditional apology today, for any offense caused by Mr. Schneider's recent comedy set, at the Four Seasons Ball."

The foundation reportedly stated that Schneider calmly left the stage when he was asked.

Schneider has not yet made public remarks about the event, and his representation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

