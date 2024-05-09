RFK Jr. said doctor thought spot in scans involved 'a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died': NYT

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suffered memory loss and brain fog in 2010, according to the New York Times, which reported that Kennedy said in a 2012 deposition that doctors had seen a dark spot in brain scans and thought there was a tumor. But another doctor thought the area viewed in the scans "was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died," Kennedy claimed in the deposition, according to the outlet.

During an interview with the Times, Kennedy indicated that he had recovered from the memory loss and mental fog and does not suffer aftereffects from the parasite, which did not necessitate treatment.

Doctors thought that a cyst viewed in scans contained parasite remains, according to the Times, which noted that Kennedy indicated he was not aware of the kind of parasite.

The outlet also reported that Kennedy indicated that he found out about the parasite around the same point that he got diagnosed with mercury poisoning.

"I offer to eat 5 more brain worms and still beat President Trump and President Biden in a debate," the independent presidential candidate quipped in a post on X. "I feel confident of the result even with a six-worm handicap," he added in another post.

GOP Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia was scolded by some on social media for a post that read, "You either die a Kennedy with a hole in the brain or live long enough to become a Kennedy with a hole in the brain."

Kennedy's father and uncle, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and President John F. Kennedy, respectively, were both assassinated in the 1960s.

"You think this is funny? Or clever? It's disgusting and says a lot about your character," Janice Dean tweeted in response to the congressman's post.

"This is... not okay. How did we get here?" Alex Berenson wrote.

