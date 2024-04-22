'Not a religion': DeSantis outrages the Satanic Temple with pledge about new school chaplain program

The Satanic Temple is outraged that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) doesn't want satanists to counsel students in the Sunshine State.

Last week, DeSantis signed a new law allowing school districts and charter schools to invite chaplains into schools "to provide support, services, and programs to students." More than a dozen states now offer similar school programs, which have become necessary amid an epidemic of students facing mental health challenges.

But at a press conference on Thursday, DeSantis said satanists need not apply.

"Now some have said if you do a school chaplain program that somehow you're going to have satanists running around in all our schools. We're not playing those games in Florida. That is not a religion," he said. "That is not qualifying to be able to participate in this. We're going to be using common sense when it comes to this, so you don't have to worry about that."

Despite claiming not to worship satan, the Satanic Temple — which is recognized by the IRS as a tax-exempt church — took offense to DeSantis' pledge.

Lucien Greaves, co-founder of TST, said:

Despite DeSantis's contempt for religious liberty, the Constitution guarantees our equal treatment under the law, and DeSantis is not at liberty to amend the Constitution by fiat, at whim. He just invited Satanic chaplains into public schools, whether he likes it or not.

Greaves, moreover, accused DeSantis of "engaging in empty grandstanding with a complete disregard for the intelligence of the people of Florida." Greaves is challenging DeSantis to a public debate on the issue.

But will satanists serve as 'chaplains' in schools?

Probably not.

First, the program is completely voluntary, both for school districts and parents. Satanic "chaplains" are not going to waltz into schools and start offering their "counseling."

Second, the law requires "parental consent before a student participates in or receives supports, services, and programs provided by a volunteer school chaplain."

Part of the consent process includes parents selecting a volunteer school chaplain from a list that each school district provides parents. That list must include the chaplain's religious affiliation. How many parents would actually select a satanic chaplain to help their student? The answer is likely zero.

Still, the law does not prohibit satanic chaplains or chaplains of any religious affiliation from volunteering for the program. Chaplains simply need to meet background screening requirements before being allowed to volunteer their services.

