Roy Cooper attributes stabbing of Ukrainian woman by violent suspect to insufficient police funding

Former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina blamed the horrific stabbing of a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee on the lack of funding for law enforcement, even though the alleged perpetrator has over a dozen prior arrests.

Cooper, who is now running to replace retiring Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, finally acknowledged the brutal death of Iryna Zarutska over three weeks after she was victimized on August 22. But rather than addressing the lawlessness that led to Zarutska's death, Cooper said "cynical DC insiders" are using the tragedy to score political points.

'They will not take responsibility for their misguided reforms that let psychotic murderers run wild.'

"The murder of Iryna Zarutska is a horrible tragedy and we must do everything we can to keep people safe," Cooper said in a post on X. "Only a cynical DC insider would think it's acceptable to use her death for political points, especially one who supported cutting funding to law enforcement in NC."

The alleged murderer, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, notably had been arrested 14 times for various offenses prior to the stabbing and was convicted of armed robbery and felony larceny among other crimes.

Immediately after accusing Republicans of using Zarutska's death to advance their political agenda, Cooper took the opportunity to fire shots at his Republican challenger, Michael Whatley.

"I've been Attorney General and Governor, dedicating my career to putting violent criminals behind bars and keeping them there," Cooper said in a subsequent post on X. "It’s time Michael Whatley and the GOP get serious in Washington about funding our law enforcement, and that’s what I’ll do as Senator."



Cooper's response to the tragedy was promptly met with outrage on the right, who pointed the finger at his leadership instead.

"Roy Cooper is blaming a supposed lack of police funding on the death of Iryna Zarutska's murder when her killer was arrested 14 times, yet was still roaming the streets," Fox contributor CJ Pearson said in a post on X. "The police did their job. You did not."

"Both Roy Cooper and Josh Stein are implicitly blaming Iryna Zarutska’s death on a lack of police funding — when police arrested the perp 14 times," Will Chamberlain, senior counsel of Article III Project, said in a post on X. "They will not take responsibility for their misguided reforms that let psychotic murderers run wild."

"Their careers need to end."

