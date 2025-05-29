Rubio to 'aggressively' revoke Chinese nationals' student visas to eviscerate CCP's spy invasion

For too long, the United States government has failed to address the Chinese Communist Party's infiltration of America's university system, endangering innovation and national security with unchecked espionage.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's Secretary of State Marco Rubio unleashed bold new visa restrictions to end these CCP threats.

'Chinese students pose a threat in large part because China's diplomats and Ministry of State Security agents monitor, surveil, and coerce them on our soil.'

Rubio wrote in a brief post on X, "The U.S. will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields."

A corresponding press release from the State Department provided few additional details about the Trump administration's plan, noting only that the department would work with the Department of Homeland Security to "aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students."

"We will also revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong," the release added.

While it is unclear at this time precisely what the White House defines as "critical fields" of study, it likely includes science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines, as well as any fields with national security implications.

Earlier this month, Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.), the chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, sounded the alarm about Chinese nationals enrolled in certain critical university programs.

According to a committee press release, he sent a letter to some university presidents requesting information about Chinese students enrolled in "advanced STEM programs, questioning their involvement in federally funded research."

"The Chinese Communist Party has established a well-documented, systematic pipeline to embed researchers in leading U.S. institutions, providing them direct exposure to sensitive technologies with dual-use military applications," Moolenaar stated.

He described America's student visa program as "a Trojan horse" that has provided Beijing with "unrestricted access to our top research institutions."

Gordon Chang, a Gatestone Institute senior fellow, called Rubio's visa ban "a major setback for the Chinese regime's program of theft of American intellectual property."

"The fewer Chinese students in the U.S., the less the theft of IP," Chang told Blaze News.

He explained that all Chinese nationals are required to spy if requested by the CCP to do so.

"The Party demands everyone's complete obedience to all orders, including orders to commit espionage," Chang remarked. "Chinese students pose a threat in large part because China's diplomats and Ministry of State Security agents monitor, surveil, and coerce them on our soil. Moreover, China's regime uses instruments, such as chapters of the Chinese Students and Scholars Association, to keep Chinese students in line. We need to break up the regime's infrastructure in our country."

He noted that the U.S. has been aware of such threats and has the means to protect itself.

"Many are saying Rubio's actions are drastic," he continued. "Yes, they are, and after decades of inaction in the face of a known threat, we needed drastic action. And we need more of it."

Liz Wheeler, host of BlazeTV's "The Liz Wheeler Show," also applauded Rubio's actions.

Wheeler responded to Rubio in a post on X, writing, "This is what I voted for! Insane that students from hostile foreign countries like China (where the communist party forces students to spy) were allowed access to our tech & science at American universities in the first place. Kick them out!"