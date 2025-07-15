Is the Catholic Church a ‘bastion of unity’?

Just like BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey, founder of Live Action Lila Rose is a fierce pro-life advocate.

However, while they agree on social issues that concern morality, when it comes to their perspectives on faith, they differ slightly.

“Something that I hear a lot," says Stuckey, "is that the church has always been so clear on this ... and Protestantism has given way to division. And the Catholic Church is unified, but Protestantism, the fruit of it is this dissension and all of these denominations.”

“And yet when you look at, statistically, what professing Catholics say they believe and what professing Protestants say they believe, it seems to me, if we are to believe a Pew research or something like that, that Protestants, when it comes to things like abortion, when it comes to things like homosexuality, statistically we’re a lot more united on ‘This is what the Bible says,’” she continues.

Meanwhile, Stuckey says that according to these Pew Research studies, 68% of Catholics “say that they’re pro-choice” and 70% of Catholics believe that “non-Christians can go to heaven.”

“So my question is if the Catholic Church is a bastion of unity, why are professing Catholics so disunified when it comes to these really big moral, theological issues?” she asks Rose.

“These words might mean even different things to people, and might be lending some of the confusion,” Rose responds, noting that the Catholics who view missing weekly mass as a mortal sin will be a different story.

“They’re going to be pretty pro-life and pretty down the line, largely speaking, on sexual ethics,” she says. “There’s still going to be confusion even on contraception and IVF, things of this nature.”

“But I think that cohort, they’re doing the weekly gathering as God has commanded of worship, of the Mass, right? So I think it would depend on the groups we’re comparing, quite frankly, because I do know the idea of ‘I’m a believer, I’m a Christian, or I’m an evangelical’ can be very watered down, here in the United States and globally in terms of what that means with morality,” she adds.

