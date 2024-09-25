JD Vance bashes Harris for choosing biased MSNBC host for second interview: 'This is legitimately pathetic'

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance torched Vice President Kamala Harris (D) after she announced that her second interview would be with a liberally biased MSNBC host.

The Harris-Walz campaign announced that the presidential candidate would be interviewed by Stephanie Ruhle, a former editor and news anchor for Bloomberg News. Harris has been criticized for refusing to answer questions from reporters since she seized the nomination from President Joe Biden.

'Kamala runs from tough questions because she can't defend her record.'

Vance pounced on the announcement to hammer his political opponents.

"This is legitimately pathetic for a person who wants to be president," he wrote on the X platform.

"Ruhle has explicitly endorsed Harris. She won't ask hard Qs. Kamala runs from tough questions because she can't defend her record. If you want open borders and high groceries, vote for status quo Kamala."

Others pointed out that Ruhle had recently been very vocal in her support for Harris and vehement opposition to Trump while defending Harris for refusing to answer tough questions from the media.



"Kamala Harris is not running for perfect. She's running against Trump. We have two choices," said Ruhle while a guest on Bill Maher's show.

"And so there are some things you might not know her answer to," she added. "And in 2024, unlike 2016 for a lot of the American people, we know exactly what Trump will do, who he is, and the kind of threat he is to democracy."

Ruhle's interview with Harris will be broadcast Wednesday evening.

