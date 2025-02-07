Russell Vought secures confirmation despite Dem attempts to derail nomination

Despite several Democrats digging their heels in, the Senate confirmed Russell Vought Thursday night to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Vought was confirmed with the support of all 53 Senate Republicans, while Democratic and independent senators unanimously voted to tank his nomination. Vought is now the 13th member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet to be confirmed in just the first three weeks of his presidency.

Even with all of the theatrics, Democrats found themselves in the chamber yet again watching Trump's winning streak continue.

"God be praised," Vought said in an X post following the late night vote. "Grateful to the President and the US Senate. Incredibly thankful for all the many who prayed me through. Now. Let's. Go."

Although Vought was successfully confirmed, several Senate Democrats hysterically fought to oppose his nomination leading up to the vote.

From Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Senate Democrats attempted an all-night filibuster in protest of Trump's OMB nominee.

“We’re going to be speaking all night,” Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor. "We want Americans, every hour, whether it's 8 p.m. or 3 a.m., to hear how bad Russell Vought is and the danger he poses to ... their daily lives."

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut participated in the performative protest alongside some of his colleagues in the early hours of Thursday morning in an attempt to block Vought's confirmation.

"I spent three hours, from 2am to 5am, on the floor last night protesting the nomination of Russ Vought, the architect of the plan to destroy democratic protections and hand over our government to the billionaires and corporations," Murphy said in a post on X.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts even tried to derail the vote on the Senate floor, prompting the chair to remind her that no debate is permitted during a vote.

Even with all of the theatrics, Democrats found themselves in the chamber yet again watching Trump's winning streak continue.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!