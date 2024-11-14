Ex-NFL player Ryan Clark says he will never respect President Trump, but praises Obama administration for 'no scandals'

Former NFL player Ryan Clark released a video claiming President Donald Trump had a divisive and bigotry-filled term, while President Barack Obama was graceful and without scandal.

Clark's video, posted on his X page, seemingly served as an explainer for the statement he released after Trump won the election, in which he said, "The majority has spoken & Donald Trump is OUR President. I will respect him & his office as such."

The former ESPN host and now host for Fanatics said he got a lot of pushback from his "community" regarding his post and proceeded to explain in detail why he doesn't like President Trump.

Clark claimed in his video that after Trump's election, his oldest daughter got up at 7 a.m. and lay in bed with her grandmother and cried. He likened this to many Kamala Harris supporters who felt "sadness" and "depression" because Trump won.

He then compared Trump's tenure to that of Obama, stating that Obama represented the United States "with class, and with grace, and with elegance, and with decency."

He added that Obama had "no scandals" and no felony charges, while Trump ran a campaign and a presidency based in bigotry and hate.

Clark finished by saying that he doesn't "and won't" respect Trump but will respect the office of the president.



Many commenters found Clark's own video to be divisive despite his stated intent not to be, specifically since the former athlete hammered home in his caption that when Trump came into office he "empowered" bigotry.

"After 8 years of being represented with class by President Obama the country decided it needed to be 'Great Again.'" "Bigotry was now empowered straight from the Oval Office," Clark added.

However, the former Pittsburgh Steeler revealed that "Trump supporters of all colors" have told him he is wrong about the president.

He noted that while he is not optimistic, he will also attempt not tobe divisive. Many readers took issue with this.

"I can't stress this enough but Obama was the most divisive president of all time. The worst of the worst," one reply stated.

I can’t stress this enough but Obama was the most divisive president of all time. The worst of the worst.

— Mighty Matt 💪🏼 (@HskrsStarsBucs) November 11, 2024

Another reader attempted to point out Clark's hypocrisy for making derogatory claims about Trump while also saying he wasn't going to be divisive himself.

“Bigotry was now empowered straight from the Oval Office”



“Since, I want good for us all I won’t be divisive.”



🤦♂️

— Nick Dreyer (@nrdreyer0) November 12, 2024

Clark's tactic of rattling off claims about the president without context or rebuttal has become a go-to for many of his detractors.



Noting his felony charges and impeachments in such a manner appears to be more of a signal by Clark to his supporters that he is is with them rather than a sign that he is truly open to understanding his political opponents.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!