Family of four, including two young children, found dead in San Francisco home

The mysterious deaths of four people, including two children, at a home in San Francisco may have been a result of financial distress the family underwent in recent months.

Police said the bodies were found on Wednesday at the residence at Monterey Boulevard at about 1:25 p.m., according to KRON-TV.

'My brother and his two precious daughters were victims of a horrific crime.'

They were later identified as 57-year-old Thomas Russell Ocheltree, his daughters 12-year-old Alexandra Ocheltree and 9-year-old MacKenzie Ocheltree, as well as 53-year-old Paula Truong. Neighbors and relatives said the couple was married and the kids were their children.

Police did not release much information on the investigation and indicated the remains were being investigated by the medical examiner.

Bob Ocheltree, the brother of the deceased man, appeared to suggest in comments to KRON that Truong was the cause of the deaths.

"My brother and his two precious daughters were victims of a horrific crime," he said Friday. "Our family is shocked and devastated, as you can imagine."

A person close to the family told KRON that they owned several successful businesses in San Francisco, including a luxury auto repair shop and a number of Vietnamese coffee shops. The person knew the family for about a decade but wished to remain anonymous.

The person added that the family had faced financial hardship, and records showed that they took out a $2.2 million loan against their home in 2022. The home went into foreclosure in 2024.

The incident was called "suspicious" by the San Francisco Police Department, which turned the investigation over to its homicide unit.

Police said there was no threat to the public and the incident was an isolated event.

