San Francisco thief used Target's self-checkout service to steal $60,000 worth of merchandise over 120 visits

A thief in California exploited Target's self-checkout service by dashing off with $60,000 worth of merchandise over 100 visits to the retail store. This comes as more stores are utilizing self-checkout services instead of employees physically scanning customers' items.

The New York Post reported that Aziza Graves, 43, paid a visit to the Target at the Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco a staggering 120 times between October 3, 2020, and November 16, 2021.

Graves' elaborate scheme consisted of picking items off the shelves and making her way to the self-checkout counter, scanning her items, and paying a nominal amount, such as a single bill or coin, before ultimately making off with her loot.

“Individuals such as Aziza Graves commit egregious thefts through brazen and repeated conduct that greatly impacts retailers’ ability to operate and serve the general public in their area."

Graves was ultimately arrested in November 2021 after investigators and the San Francisco Police Department followed her inside the Target location. After she left the store with the stolen items, she would make her way to the city's United Nations Plaza, where she sold the items to vendors of stolen property, per the report.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Graves "subsequently began to sell her stolen goods to anyone passing by."

Jenkins went on to say "[r]etail theft continues to have a major impact on San Francisco businesses from the small mom-and-pop corner store to the large retail stores."

A second report noted that after a trial by jury, Graves was convicted last Friday of one felony count of grand theft and a staggering 52 misdemeanor counts of petty theft from Target. The woman was also convicted on one count of misdemeanor petty theft concerning a theft that took place at an Abercrombie and Fitch location in the city.

“Individuals such as Aziza Graves commit egregious thefts through brazen and repeated conduct that greatly impacts retailers’ ability to operate and serve the general public in their area,” Jenkins said.

“These crimes demand accountability and we need to send the message to others who engage in open and brash thefts that, with the support of our local law enforcement partners, our office will continue to pursue and prosecute those involved.

“This verdict emphasizes that the citizens of San Francisco will not tolerate these offenders who attempt to take advantage of our business community.”

However, Jenkins did not offer any solutions to cut down on the prevalence of theft and crimes committed against businesses.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!