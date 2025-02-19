School staffer caught on camera engaging in sex acts with student on campus, sent explicit videos to minor: Court docs

A school staffer in Idaho was caught on camera engaging in sexual acts with a student, according to court documents. The staffer is also accused of sending explicit photos and videos to a minor.

Mary Strong — a 53-year-old resident of Clarkston, Washington — was arrested on a felony charge of sexual battery of a minor.

Court docs said Strong denied all of the allegations of child sex abuse but claimed she could have been drunk and did not remember sending any messages to the underage student.

Nez Perce County Judge Victoria Olds set her bond at $100,000.

“A $100,000 bail is a very reasonable request by the state considering the nature of the offense and the information contained in the affidavit of probable cause,” Olds reportedly said at Strong's first court appearance Tuesday.

Strong was a staff member at Tammany High School in the Lewiston Independent School District.

Citing court records, KREM-TV reported that "Strong worked as a classified staff member, not a teacher, and is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 16- or 17-year-old student."

The high school's current online staff page does not list Strong as an employee. However, an archived page from December shows Strong working in the "special education" department.

The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office said a Tammany High School administrator on Valentine's Day alerted a resource officer at the school of a potential inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a student.

The sheriff's office launched an investigation into the child sex abuse allegations.

Citing court documents, KHQ-TV reported that the relationship became sexual on Feb. 4, when the student and Strong were alone in a classroom.

Strong engaged in sex acts with the student on the school campus, according to court documents obtained by KREM.

The New York Post reported that Strong was "caught on camera engaging in sexual acts with the student on school grounds, sparking the criminal investigation."

Investigators reportedly discovered that Strong sent explicit videos and photos to a student on the Snapchat messaging app.

Deputies said Strong initially denied having a Snapchat account but later allegedly admitted to using the app after illicit images were presented.

Court docs said Strong denied all of the allegations of child sex abuse but claimed she could have been drunk and did not remember sending any messages to the underage student.

Lewiston School District Superintendent Lance Hansen said additional support staff was sent to Tammany High School to address concerns.

Tammany High School Principal Greg Kramasz wrote in a letter to parents about a "serious matter" that occurred at the school. Kramasz said he was made aware of a possible "inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a student."

The principal noted that the school notified law enforcement as soon as the child sex crime accusations surfaced and that the school is "fully cooperating with the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office to ensure that the facts are thoroughly examined."

The sheriff's office said this is an ongoing investigation and urges anyone with information on the case to contact Det. Patrick Dupea at 208-799-3131.

The Post said the sheriff's office did not immediately respond to its request for comment.

Strong is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 26.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!