Schumer, silent on Biden's clemency for cop-killers and child-raping serial killer, tells Trump not to pardon J6 protesters

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) is among the Democrats apparently keen to pretend that any kind of presidential pardon is now off the table after President Joe Biden gave an "unconditional" blanket pardon to his felonious son Hunter Biden and commuted the sentences of monstrous child-killers, city-impoverishing fraudsters, and other predators.

Schumer noted Monday on X, "It is utterly shameful that the president-elect is considering pardons for January 6 rioters."

After winning the election in a landslide, President Donald Trump told Time magazine in an interview, "We're going to look at each individual case, and we're going to do it very quickly, and it's going to start in the first hour that I get into office."

"A vast majority should not be in jail, and they've suffered gravely," added Trump.

Weeks later, Trump reiterated in an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press" that he would begin issuing pardons to Jan. 6 protesters on his first day back in office, noting that unlike the radicals involved in the genuinely deadly BLM riots who largely got out legally unscathed after inflicting billions of dollars of damage on the nation, Jan. 6 protesters were treated "unfair[ly]."

'Nothing that happened on Jan. 6 calls for a 22-year prison sentence.'

"Those people have suffered long and hard. And there may be some exceptions to it. I have to look," said Trump.

When asked whether he would consider also pardoning violent protesters, Trump noted that some of the convictions for violent crimes were bogus and said, "I'm going to look at everything. We're going to look at individual cases."

Over 1,580 defendants have been charged with crimes connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, protests. Blaze News previously reported that nearly 1,000 people have pleaded guilty to Jan. 6 charges, 68% for misdemeanors and 32% for felonies. Of those who pleaded guilty to felonies, 53% were for supposedly assaulting law enforcement officers. Some of the most consequential prison sentences ranged from 10 to 22 years.

Mike Davis, founder of the Article III Project, told the Washington Examiner in a statement that "nothing that happened on Jan. 6 calls for a 22-year prison sentence, especially when the Biden Justice Department essentially gave amnesty to the much more deadly and destructive BLM and Antifa rioters."

"Pardoning criminals who waved Confederate flags, donned Nazi symbols, assaulted police officers, and tried to halt the democratic process would be a dangerous endorsement of political violence," continued Schumer.

This talking point has been pushed by other leftists including Joyce Vance, a senior fellow at the Soros-funded Brennan Center, who noted Friday, "Pardoning the rioters is a grotesque misuse of the pardon power because, cloaked in the appearance of lawful authority, it would put the presidential seal on crimes that go to the heart of an attack on our democracy."

Schumer, who was previously careful not to conflate violent Black Lives Matter rioters with peaceful protesters and took an entirely different approach when discussing the leftist radicals who clashed with police near the White House in June 2020, added that Trump's potential pardon of Jan. 6 protesters "is wrong. It is reckless. And it would be an insult to the memories of those who died in connection to that day."

Ahead of Kamala Harris' certification of President-elect Donald Trump's landslide victory, Schumer criticized Trump again on he Senate floor, characterizing the Jan. 6, 2021, as "one of the darkest, most shameful days in American history of our democracy" and suggesting it was unconscionable to pardon Jan. 6 protesters.

The Democratic senator later told reporters that pardoning Jan. 6 protesters "would set a terrible example for the future in America and to the world that it was okay, that it was forgivable to do this."

Schumer spared Biden from similar criticism over his controversial pardons or the examples they might set.

The Democratic president issued a "full and unconditional pardon" last month for Hunter Biden, giving him a pass on crimes committed between 2014 and 2024 and letting him off the hook for his felony conviction on gun charges and for his felony tax offenses.

When asked about Hunter Biden's pardon, Schumer told a reporter, "I've got nothing on that."

Schumer apparently also had little to nothing critical to say about Biden commuting the sentences of 37 convicts on federal death row, including cop-killers, mass killers, and murderous child rapists. Among the individuals Biden spared from the accountability pursued by judges and juries was Jorge Avila-Torrez, a "serial killer of the highest degree" who kidnapped, raped, and brutally murdered two little girls, Laura Hobbs, 8, and Krystal Tobias, 9, in 2005; murdered 20-year-old U.S. Navy Petty Officer Amanda Jean Snell in 2009; and raped and nearly killed another woman in 2009.

There was also deafening silence from Schumer and most other Democrats when Biden commuted the sentence of a disgraced former comptroller who stole $53.7 million from her struggling Illinois city along with around the sentences of around 1,500 other convicts.

