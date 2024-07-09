Hunter Biden withdraws request for new gun trial

Hunter Biden and his defense attorneys have now withdrawn their request for a new trial after Biden was convicted of federal gun charges last month.

The first son's defense team seems quite indecisive about the motion for a new trial. The team first filed it on June 17, less than a week after a federal jury found Biden guilty on three felony counts related to a weapon he purchased in Delaware several years ago. But about an hour after filing the motion, the defense withdrew it.

Even CNN acknowledged that the defense's efforts to secure a new trial for Biden, 54, were 'clumsy.'

On June 24, the team filed the motion again, insisting that District Judge Maryellen Noreika did not have jurisdiction over the trial because the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia had not handed over the necessary mandate.

On Tuesday, the defense reconsidered and withdrew the motion once again, admitting that the team had misunderstood the circuit court's ruling, which effectively returned jurisdiction to Noreika by clearly stamping on the document "certified order issued in lieu of mandate."

In their counter filings, prosecutors, led by special counsel David Weiss, mercilessly teased the defense's understanding of appellate procedures.

"The defendant’s motion is meritless and is based on his apparent misunderstanding of appellate practice and his failure to read the Third Circuit’s Orders," they wrote in a motion filed on Monday. Elsewhere in the filing, prosecutors noted the defense team's apparent "failure to read" previous court orders and described the motion for a new trial as a "laughable tale of the mystery of the missing mandates."

Hunter Biden still denies any wrongdoing and intends to appeal his conviction. He is scheduled to be sentenced sometime later this year.

Biden also faces federal charges in connection with over $1 million in alleged tax evasion. That trial is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles in September.

