Scott Jennings rips into Jasmine Crockett for her 'malicious smear' against Charlie Kirk

Conservative CNN commentator Scott Jennings fired back at Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas over what he called a "malicious smear" against Charlie Kirk, whose memorial was held Sunday.

Crockett said minority members of Congress mostly voted against a motion to honor the life and legacy of Kirk, based on their opinion that the slain conservative activist made racist statements against people of color.

'I hear people say we need to come together and both sides need to turn down the rhetoric, a lot of people saying that need to look inward right now.'

"When I saw the no votes, they were only two Caucasians. For the most part, the only people that voted no were people of color," Crockett said to CNN, "because the rhetoric that Charlie Kirk continuously put out there was rhetoric that specifically targeted people of color. And so it is unfortunate that even our colleagues could not see how harmful his rhetoric was, specifically to us."

Jennings was asked to comment on Crockett's accusations, and he thoroughly disagreed.

"Well, she's lying. I mean, Charlie Kirk targeted nobody," Jennings replied.

"He was not racist in any way. I've listened to hours and hours and hours and hours of Charlie Kirk debates and talks and have been with Charlie Kirk and did events with Charlie Kirk and knew Charlie Kirk. There wasn't a racist bone in his body," he added.

"To say that he was continuously targeting people of color is nothing but a malicious smear on the very day that people are remembering Charlie and he's going to be laid to rest. And so I think we need to combine the no votes on the resolution, and then you look at the leading Democratic voices like Ilhan Omar and Jasmine Crockett who have gone out to smear Charlie before he's even had his funeral," Jennings said.

RELATED: Scott Jennings obliterates liberal spin on Kirk's suspected assassin: 'The evidence here is overwhelming!'

"When I hear people say we need to come together and both sides need to turn down the rhetoric, a lot of people saying that need to look inward right now," Jennings continued. "I was shocked at that — well, I guess I shouldn't say I was shocked by her, but I was a little stunned by it, by what happened this morning."

He reiterated the point when he posted video of his response to his social media account.

"It's a day of mourning for millions of Americans. For a hateful few — it's a day for division, race baiting & slander of a man who did nothing but engage in good faith debate and civil discourse," Jennings wrote.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!