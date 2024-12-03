Scott Jennings has relatable reaction after liberal guest says Trump will have 'firing squads'

Conservative CNN contributor Scott Jennings could not hide his annoyance during Monday's episode of "News Night with Abby Phillip" after a liberal guest claimed President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on having firing squads.

The panel was debating about President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden and whether he lied to the United States since he claimed for months that he would not do that. Jennings has been on the warpath against Biden and his defenders, suggesting the lying has been obvious since this first became an issue.

'That is false. As the President said last night, he made the decision this weekend.'

Host Abby Phillip asked liberal social media influencer Leigh McGowan whether Biden's previous denials about the pardon, given in multiple statements from him and members of his administration, were lies.

"No, I believe the circumstances have changed. I think we now have a president coming into office talking about firing squads, who's talking about running around the country and making sure everyone who is his enemy is going to be punished," McGowan said.

Jennings rolled his eyes at McGowan as she continued her long-winded rebuttal.

"And Hunter Biden lied about his drug use on a government form when he was buying a gun, and he failed to file and pay taxes when he was a drug addict. He paid back those taxes with interest," she added, going on to say that criticizing the younger Biden is unfair because Trump, with all his legal troubles, was elected president.

During the same segment, outgoing Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) also said Biden did not lie because "the context has changed" since Trump won the presidential election.

"Of all the defenses of the Biden pardon I’ve heard, 'because Trump firing squads' might be the most creative," Jennings later said on X about the segment.

The questionable statements from the Biden administration about the pardon have not stopped since news broke on Sunday evening.

In response to reporting from NBC News, which said Biden had been talking as early as June of this year about giving his son a pass for many of his alleged crimes, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre replied on X, "That is false. As the President said last night, he made the decision this weekend."

An overwhelming majority of comments on Jean-Pierre's post are negative, with many saying the White House has no credibility on the topic.

