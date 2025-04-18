Scott Jennings rips apart CNN panel's desire to bring MS-13 associate back to US

CNN contributor Scott Jennings and guest Batya Ungar-Sargon dismantled the liberal panelists' reasons for wanting to have Kilmar Abrego Garcia be brought back to the United States as the El Salvadoran citizen is still in El Salvador.

Thursday's episode of "News Night with Abby Phillip" took place after Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) was able to meet with Abrego Garcia in the Central American country. Both President Nayib Bukele and Van Hollen posted pictures of the meeting. Bukele said afterward that Abrego Garcia will remain in his home country.

"I see the pictures tonight, and I think, 'Boy, the party of women is really covering themselves in glory.' I don't understand why the American left falls in love with the worst people. You've got a gangbanging, human-trafficking, wife-beating illegal alien and a United States senator with a ludicrous display in El Salvador having mai tais. I do not get it," Jennings said.

Jennings pointed out that Democrats have been so concerned about getting Abrego Garcia back to the United States that they have not thought through the next steps if he were to return. The federal government has already stated that he would put back into custody.

Ungar-Sargon noted that Abrego Garcia was not denied due process because he went through the U.S. immigration court system multiple times and judges repeatedly determined that he cannot stay in the United States.

"Everything we know about him is documented, because he did go through the court systems. He was stopped for trafficking. His wife did file domestic violence charges against him. He was arrested with MS-13 members, with a roll of cash that had the eyes and the ears and the mouths of the presidents erased, which is an MS-13 marking. This is all non-disputed," Ungar-Sargon said.

The Supreme Court ruled that if El Salvador's government were to release Abrego Garcia from custody, then the U.S. would have to facilitate his return. Only after his initial arrest in 2019 did he first file a claim for asylum.

