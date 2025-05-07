Scott Jennings schools Jemele Hill on Trump's transgender military ban — but she can't handle the facts

CNN contributor Scott Jennings went toe-to-toe with progressive writer Jemele Hill over the Supreme Court allowing the Trump administration to implement its ban on transgender individuals in the U.S. military.

Hill claimed on CNN's "NewsNight with Abby Phillip" that by targeting transgender individuals, the ban will lead to the purging of other minority groups, such as black people, from institutions like the armed forces.

"There‘s a few things that bother me about this, and mostly it was the language of the policy, right? When looking — reading some of these words, transgender people as ‘inherently untruthful, undisciplined, dishonorable.’ That's, like, a very weighty thing to say about people who are courageously deciding to protect this country. The other problem, Scott, is that it's never enough. It's bathrooms today, it's sports tomorrow. It's the military today," Hill said.

Scott interjected, claiming that men using women's bathrooms and men playing women's sports are already major issues. When Scott then noted the vast majority of Americans do not support such crazy policies, Hill said it's no different than when the civil rights movement was unpopular.

'Well, he has an opinion because he won the election.'

"That's fine. And guess what? The majority sometimes is wrong. That also happens, right? Because the majority used to believe that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was somebody who was a threat, somebody who was not a good American," she replied. "The majority of people used to be against civil rights. Were they right? No, they weren't."

"I'm not saying he's coming for black people tomorrow, but considering that this is a military or this is a leadership that is already using 'DEI' as code word for black people already when it comes to the military, suddenly, when you don't protect the most vulnerable, you wind up making it worse for everybody else," Hill continued.

When Scott asked Hill if she really believes President Trump should recruit people who are "vulnerable," she said Trump should allow people to join the military if that is what they want.

"It's really kind of ironic considering he dodged the draft that he suddenly has an opinion" on who gets to be in the military, Hill said dismissively.

"Well, he has an opinion because he won the election," Jennings shot back.

