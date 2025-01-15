Scott Jennings to WaPo columnist in testy exchange: Why do you denigrate Hegseth’s service?

CNN contributor Scott Jennings stood his ground against liberal panelists during Tuesday's episode of "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip" while discussing Pete Hegseth's confirmation hearing for defense secretary.

Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell claimed Hegseth "could not answer basic questions" about the top job at the Pentagon and that he is not qualified for such a demanding job because his main qualification is being a TV host.

Hegseth deplayed on combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan while serving in the National Guard during the War on Terror.

'His main qualification is that he‘s a warfighter.'

"It‘s not only about the fact that he hasn‘t managed something as large as a Burger King, probably, but that he could not answer basic questions, not just gotcha questions. Like, questions like, would you uphold the Geneva Conventions? Would you refuse an unlawful order if the president gave you one, which did happen under Trump before with with Esper? Would you ever sic the U.S. military on American citizens? You know, there are many examples of questions that — yes, he was very articulate and polished, and — he‘s a TV host. That‘s his main qualification," Rampell said.

"Why do you denigrate this man's service?" Jennings interjected. "I don't understand. Twenty years, decorated, Ivy Leaguer. 'He's a TV host. That's all he is.'"

"That is his main qualification. ... He is a TV host! Not every member who serves deserves to be in charge of the DOD," Rampell replied.

Jennings said calling Hegseth mainly a TV host is "baloney."

Host Abby Phillip told Jennings that in the past, generals who have been defense secretaries have been in combat.

"His main qualification is that he‘s a warfighter, and he‘s going to be the closest warfighter we‘ve ever had to the enlisted people running the Pentagon. He‘s decorated. He‘s an Ivy Leaguer. And he knows what he‘s doing," Jennings continued.

Hegseth performed well during his confirmation hearing, and he is expected to be confirmed by the Senate after Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said she will vote for him.

Kevin O'Leary of "Shark Tank" echoed that sentiment by saying Hegseth "killed it today. He came across as a human being. ... I like dust on boots!"

