Supreme Court partially reinstates Arizona voting law requiring proof of citizenship in time for election printing deadline

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in part on the side of the Republican National Committee to allow Arizona's election integrity law to stay in place just ahead of a crucial deadline for printing ballots.

The 5-4 ruling allowed state officials to reject state voter registration forms unless the prospective voters provide proof of citizenship.

'A seismic win.'

Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined in the dissent with liberal justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

However, the court narrowly ruled against another part of the law that would reportedly have prevented registered voters from casting a ballot for president by mail if they had not provided proof of citizenship.

The ruling comes down just ahead of Arizona’s ballot-printing deadline for the current election.

The law was passed in 2022 but had not been enforced.

Republican chairman Michael Whatley declared the ruling a "huge win" for election integrity.

"The Supreme Court just ruled that the state of Arizona must REJECT state voter registration forms without proof of US citizenship. This follows an emergency SCOTUS appeal from the RNC. A seismic win in the fight to stop non-citizens from voting," he responded on X.

Democratic elections attorney Marc Elias also declared the ruling a victory for Democrats.

"U.S. Supreme Court REJECTS key parts of GOP motion to restore voter suppression law for 2024," said Elias. "A MAJOR victory for voting rights and Arizona voters. Proud of the work my team did to secure a big court victory at this critical time."

