SCOTUS hands Trump major victory on Venezuelan migrants — only 1 justice dissents

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday nearly unanimously sided with President Donald Trump on removing temporary protected status given to migrants from Venezuela.

The ruling will allow Trump to resume plans to deport about 300,000 people who had been given protections under former President Joe Biden. The court's order offered no explanation for the decision.

'The humanitarian and economic impact of the court’s decision will be felt immediately and will reverberate for generations.'

Only Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented from the majority opinion, but offered no explanation.

Biden issued parole orders for migrants under the "Processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans" action in Jan. 2023. In January, he issued extensions ahead of Trump taking office again, but the current administration has faced court challenges to try to shut down the protections altogether.

Ahilan Arulanantham, an attorney representing Venezuelan migrants, said that the Supreme Court order was the “single largest action in modern American history stripping any group of noncitizens of immigration status."

“That the Supreme Court authorized it in a two-paragraph order with no reasoning is truly shocking," Arulanantham added. "The humanitarian and economic impact of the court’s decision will be felt immediately and will reverberate for generations.”

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in the Northern District of California ruled in March that the government had not proven any real harm in allowing the migrants to stay in the U.S. while their legal challenge progressed. Chen, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, said that ruling otherwise would cost billions in economic activity as well as disrupt the lives of hundreds of thousands of migrants.

