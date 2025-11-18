Police investigating new sexual assault claims against Sean 'Diddy' Combs — from a Florida man

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said it is investigating new claims of sexual assault against Sean "Diddy" Combs made by a man in Florida.

The hip-hop mogul was sentenced in October on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution after he was acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison but will get credit for time already served.

The man said that he was so shocked that he did not respond.

Investigators said they received a report about the allegations against Combs from a police department in Florida on Friday.

That report was made by a man in September to police about an alleged incident of sexual assault in 2020. The man said that Combs had gratified himself in front of the man and then asked him to join in. The man said that he was so shocked that he did not respond and Combs tossed a shirt at him that he had soiled.

The identity of the man was redacted from the report, but music producer Jonathan Hay later identified himself on social media posts.

Hay is also one of the people who filed a civil lawsuit against Combs in July.

He also alleges that he and Combs participated in the sexual assault of C.J. Wallace, the son of deceased rapper Christopher Wallace, whose stage name was Notorious B.I.G. C.J. Wallace has filed a lawsuit against Hay for what he called "wildly false and defamatory allegations."

Trump has said that Combs asked him for a pardon, although Combs' attorney said he had no knowledge of such a request.

RELATED: Trump says Sean 'Diddy' Combs requested a pardon for prostitution charges

A spokesperson for the Largo Police Department said the department was not investigating any alleged Combs crimes independently but said it is assisting the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Office.

Neither representatives for Combs nor Wallace responded to requests for comment, according to ABC News.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up!