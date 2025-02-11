Sec. Sean Duffy says fed government is streamlining repairs to critical highway damaged by Hurricane Helene

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy visited Tennessee on Monday and said that the Trump administration is working with local officials to speed up repairs to a critical highway into North Carolina.

Interstate 40 typically serves 24,000 vehicles a day through the Southern Appalachians but was put out of commission after being damaged by mudslides during the devastating hurricane in September.

'This time, we're cutting through those burdensome barriers to get the job done.'

"As you drive through here, you can see why it's going to be so expensive," Duffy explained. "A mountain on one side, a river on the other, and you have this road collapse. ... It's an expensive project, but it's a project that's worth it."

Duffy told reporters that he worked a deal with the U.S. Forestry Service to speed up repairs by obtaining permission to use rocks from nearby rather than hauling them from traditional sources farther away. He said doing so would allow the highway to reopen much more quickly.

"Today’s announcement will help ensure we deliver this critical project more efficiently for the American people. Too often, the federal government creates obstacles that slow recovery and drive up costs," said Duffy in part. "This time, we're cutting through those burdensome barriers to get the job done, ensuring USDOT's full support for our state partner's success every step of the way throughout this project.”

Pete Buttigieg, who was transportation secretary in the Biden administration, visited the site in October and said that the highway would be reopening in several months' time. The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that former President Joe Biden said $70 million would be provided to the Tennessee Department of Transportation to pay for repairs to I-40 as well as I-26.

"I know that we want to build faster and cheaper to get this road open," Duffy continued. "President Trump told us, listen, we all want to work together, a 'one federal decision' mentality."

The Tennessee legislature also passed $450 million of disaster relief in January.

"I think we feel like small towns, small communities are forgotten. They get left behind," said Duffy.

"I can promise you this: I'm not gonna forget North Carolina," he added.

Video of Duffy's visit and comments can be viewed on the news report from WYFF-TV on YouTube.

