UFC champ Sean O'Malley calls Conor McGregor a 'mentally weak drug addict' after Irishman taunts him for past suspensions

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley said former two-division champion Conor McGregor is a drug addict who is in need of rehab after McGregor mocked his prior suspensions over banned substances.

The latest spat between the two fan favorites appeared to stem from McGregor resharing an old video of O'Malley claiming that he had received information about Ostarine contamination possibly happening through the transfer of sweat.

McGregor's since-deleted post on X simply showed the video along with a laughing emoji.



'Decently athletic. Mentally weak. Drug addict, needs rehab.'

Ostarine is a substance that has been known to provide improvements in muscle mass and strength as well as reduce fatigue.

O'Malley has been suspended twice for Ostarine, most recently in 2020.

O'Malley quoted the deleted McGregor post and said he is "still a fan" but added that he doesn't care what McGregor has to say because he has lost most of his recent fights.

Five minutes later in a post that has been seen by more than 2.1 million readers, O'Malley unloaded on McGregor and tore apart his character.

"Conor isn't in anyone[s] GOAT talk," he said, referring to being the greatest of all time.

"Entertainment yes but skills, no. Has a really good left hand. Shit Cardio. Weak [jiu jitsu]. Decently athletic. Mentally weak. Drug addict, needs rehab. 1-4 last 5 fights. Still [a] fan tho. Hope toe heals up."

A recent spat in May 2024 saw the two indirectly exchange words about the same issues after top boxer Ryan Garcia had both of his samples test positive for Ostarine.

At the time, McGregor made one of his many over-the-top comments and offered to fight both O'Malley and Garcia:

"This Ostarine it reminds me of Sean O’Malley — [he] was on that as well. I don't like this, I'll bust yous both up, do yous want a spar? I will set flights right now for you both for a full on spar each. Hotel, black forge inn the lot. #letssparomalley and #garcia two little Ostarine heads I'll ride you both like yous are ostriches. Wtf is up. What do you think you are at?" he added.



Days later on his podcast the "TimboSugarShow," O'Malley responded but didn't mention the performance-enhancing drugs. Instead he joked and accused McGregor of being high on cocaine when he made the comments.



"Oh, yeah, f*** Conor!" O'Malley jokingly said. "He just went on a little tweet rant, booger-sugar'd up talking s***," he continued.



"I was more sad than mad. Now, I cannot wait to see Michael Chandler absolutely sleep him. I'm turning up, I'm changing up real quick, f*** Conor!" he said with a smile. "Idols turn to rivals."

"He obviously was probably on a good amount of fun stuff, I think that tweet got deleted pretty quick, but it is what it is."

McGregor is still allegedly set to face Michael Chandler on an underdetermined date following their previous cancellation, while O'Malley has not yet been booked for his second title defense.

